Grandma-to-be! Brittany Cartwright shared a screenshot from the emotional FaceTime call where she and Jax Taylor told her mother, Sherri Cartwright, that they are expecting their first child.

“This picture is blurry I know.. but my Mom was the first person we told we were pregnant and when we did she replied ‘This is why god saved my life’ and I cry even retyping it!” Brittany, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, referencing Sherri’s back-to-back hospitalizations.

“She has been through so much this past year but she still keeps that beautiful smile,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued. “I love you so much Mom and today I am so thankful for you, your recovery, and all the doctors who helped save your life. My son has the best Mimi ever and I cannot wait to see you two together.”

Sherri commented on her daughter’s post, “Love you and the baby so much.”

The Kentucky native underwent emergency bladder surgery in June and subsequently spent nearly two weeks in the intensive care unit. She returned to the hospital in October after suffering complications from the procedure.

“This has been a hard year, definitely, on me and a lot of other people, I’m sure,” she said in an Instagram video from her bed at the time. “If you all could please say a prayer for me, I really need it.”

Sherri’s second hospitalization came just days after Brittany announced that she has a baby on board with Taylor, 41, whom she married in June 2019. The Bravo personalities later revealed that they are expecting a son.

“Brittany was shocked to find out they are having a boy,” a source exclusively told Us in September, noting that Taylor “was praying for a boy” after losing his father, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer in December 2017.

Brittany is one of four pregnant Vanderpump Rules cast members, joining Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Schroeder, 32, and husband Beau Clark, Kent, 30, and fiancé Randall Emmett and Shay, 35, and boyfriend Brock Davies are all expecting baby girls. Their costars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are also trying to start a family.

“It hasn’t happened for us yet,” Maloney, 33, said on her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 16. “But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”