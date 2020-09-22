Vanderpumping them out! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are the latest stars from Vanderpump Rules to announce they are expecting.

The Mamaw’s Beer Cheese creators revealed on Monday, September 21, that they are going to be parents.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝,” Cartwright, 31, wrote via Instagram, announcing her first pregnancy.

The Kentucky native shared a series of photos of herself holding onto the baby’s sonogram as Taylor, 41, hugged her and cradled her baby bump.

“Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad..💟👶🏼,” the Michigan native wrote alongside the same three photos with his pregnant wife on his Instagram account.

The couple are the third pair of Vanderpump Rules stars to announce a pregnancy this year.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child together.

The pair confirmed their pregnancy the same month, days after Schroeder, 32, and Kristen Doute were let go from the Bravo series after past racist remarks toward former costar Faith Stowers resurfaced.

Three months later, Lala Kent revealed she is pregnant with her and fiancé Randall Emmett’s first baby together during a September episode of the couple’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. Emmett shares daughter London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Cartwright and Taylor’s reveal came three months after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Once they shared their sonogram photos, stars from the show began wishing them well and gushing about the couple.

“I am SO HAPPPYYYY ❤️❤️❤️,” Doute, 37, commented on Cartwright’s post.

The He’s Making You Crazy author’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, also congratulated the pair on their bundle of joy, writing, “So happy for you guys! @kristendoute and I were the good luck 🍀 charm!!!!”

Scroll down to see what the couple’s current and former castmates have to say about their pregnancy news.