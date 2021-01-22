The secret’s out! Stassi Schroeder has chosen Katie Maloney as her daughter Hartford’s godmother.

The Next Level Basic author, 32, shared the first photos of her and Beau Clark‘s 2-week-old via Instagram on Thursday, January 21, writing, “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Maloney, 34, commented on the social media upload: “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

Schroeder replied with a heart emoji, writing, “God mama.”

Other Vanderpump Rules stars showed their support, from Kristen Doute to Jax Taylor. “I can’t wait to snuggle her. We love you, Hartford!” the He’s Making You Crazy author, 37, commented, while the Michigan native, 41, added, “So sassy already.”

Taylor’s pregnant wife, Brittany Cartwright, wrote, “Beautiful sweet angel!!! We love you so much, Hartford!!”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Schroeder had given birth to her and the commercial casting director’s daughter. The Florida native, 40, gave sneak peeks of their little one on social media, including their “first brunch” and one of his wife’s “midnight milk” sessions.

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host had a “hard” pregnancy experience. “I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” former reality star captioned a tearful Instagram Story selfie in December 2020. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

Schroeder added at the time: “I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Us broke the news in June 2020 that the former Bravo personality was pregnant. She revealed the sex via Instagram later that same month with the help of a pink onesie.

Schroeder and Clark quietly married in September 2020 while she was expecting.