Mama’s girl! Stassi Schroeder shared the first photo and videos of her newborn daughter, Hartford.

“Beau [Clark] & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 21. “It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Schroeder posted a close-up picture of Hartford sleeping as well as three short videos of her bundle of joy at home. “You are just straight-up loungin’, sista!” she declared in one clip.

The former Bravo personality gave birth to her and Clark’s first child on January 7. Hartford got her middle names from her paternal grandfather, Charlie, and her maternal great-grandmother, Rose.

The commercial casting director, 40, shared the first glimpse of their little one on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 20, after she spit up on him. “It’s my first barf,” he said in the video.

Schroeder and Clark started dating in 2018, and the beginning of their relationship was chronicled on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules the following year. He proposed to her in July 2019 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Bravo fired the Next Level Basic author and her costars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in June 2020 for their past racially insensitive remarks and behavior. Us Weekly later confirmed that Clark would not continue filming the reality show without his then-fiancée.

Days after Schroeder’s ouster made headlines, Us broke the news of her pregnancy. She subsequently took to Instagram to confirm that she and Clark had a baby girl on board.

The couple quietly married in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony after postponing their Rome wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The then-pregnant star confirmed the news one month later, writing via Instagram, “I am so proud to be your wife.”

