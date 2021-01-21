Documenting the ups and downs. Beau Clark showed off his barf-stained tee after his and Stassi Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, spit up on him.

“It’s my first barf,” the commercial casting director, 40, said in a Wednesday, January 20, Instagram Story video. “A little barf.”

The Florida native maniacally laughed in the social media upload while showing the white vomit on his dark shirt. Clark held his 3-week-old baby, giving his followers the first glimpse of her face.

News broke earlier this month that the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, had given birth to their first child, naming her Hartford Charlie Rose.

Clark has since posted about their early days as parents on social media, from their “first brunch” with the infant on January 13 to Schroeder’s “midnight milk” session breast-feeding Hartford four days later.

The Next Level Basic author and Clark started dating in 2018 and were ready to start a family by the following year. “I think I’m ready to have a baby,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

The Louisiana native went on to say, “People have told me that a lot of women when they get pregnant, they hustle even more. They just have so much energy and they’re laser-focused and they’re able to get s–t done even more, and I’m like, ‘Huh! Maybe I should get pregnant with triplets!’”

Schroeder got engaged in July of that same year, and Us broke the news in June 2020 that they were starting a family. The former Bravo personality confirmed her pregnancy news via Instagram at the time, revealing the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink onesie.

She and Clark wed in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony, and the actor kissed his wife’s baby bump at the altar. While the pair chose to postpone their original Italy nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, Schroeder wrote in an October 2020 Instagram post that they still hoped to tie the knot there in 2021.