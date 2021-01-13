Enjoying parenthood! Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, gave an inside look at the couple’s lives after the birth of their daughter.

On Wednesday, January 13, the 40-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a pic of the trio brunching together as a family. Their plates were filled with food, including eggs, hashbrowns and fancy beverages. A children’s book titled, Look, Look! by Peter Linenthal was shown, as well as a parenting book, called Eat, Sleep, Poop by Scott W. Cohen. There was also a breast pump on the table.

“Our first brunch,” he captioned the post.

Nearly one year after the commercial casting director proposed to Schroeder, Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum was expecting her first child. After she confirmed the pregnancy news later that month, she revealed that the duo were having a baby girl.

Schroeder and Clark welcomed their little one on January 7, naming their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

The Next Level Basic author, who married her spouse in September 2020, did not have an easy pregnancy. Days before giving birth, she opened up about how the experience has impacted her.

“Real talk — pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” the Witches of WeHo cofounder wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 30 along with a tearful selfie. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

The Louisiana native continued, “I’ve received lots of DM’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Right before her pregnancy news was revealed, Schroeder was fired from her longtime job on Vanderpump Rules after season 8. The former Bravolebrity was terminated alongside Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in June 2020 for their past racially charged actions.

A source told Us exclusively that Schroeder leaned on Clark after the shake-up. “Beau has been her rock throughout all of this, and she’s been grateful to have his support,” the insider previously explained. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”