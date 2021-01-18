Breast-feeding her baby girl! Beau Clark posted a video of Stassi Schroeder nursing their 1-week-old daughter, Hartford, on Sunday, January 17.

“Midnight milk,” the commercial casting director, 40, captioned an Instagram Story video of the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, feeding their daughter in another room. The former reality star wore white while sitting down with the infant.

The Next Level Basic author gave birth to their little one on January 7. The following week, Clark gave a glimpse of their “first brunch” with Hartford. The Florida native showed off their eggs and hash browns, as well as the newborn’s breast milk. A children’s book called Look, Look! could be seen on the table, as well as the Eat, Sleep, Poop parenting book.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host was pregnant with her and Clark’s first child. The Louisiana native confirmed the news — and shared the sex of their baby-to-be — later that same month.

Pregnancy was a “hard” experience for Schroeder, she told her Instagram followers in December 2020. “I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

The Amazing Race alum added at the time: “I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

The former Bravo personality and Clark started dating in February 2018, and they got engaged in July of the following year. While their planned nuptials in Italy were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, they wed in a backyard ceremony in September 2020.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” the bride captioned an Instagram video at the time. “Married September 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding October 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”