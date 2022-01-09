Hartford is 1! To celebrate her daughter’s birthday, Stassi Schroeder went all-out to decorate for the party.

“Happy 1st birthday my darling baby Hartford!!! When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason, I would picture this quiet, docile, dark-haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly. Obvs I was way off,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, captioned an Instagram gallery of Hartford on Friday, January 7.

She continued in her post: “She’s turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby. Beaut’s got main character energy for days… and she’s given me the best year of my life. I love you, my darling girl. 🦌♥️🌹”

One day later, Schroeder enlisted a slew of her fellow Pump Rules alumni (and their own little ones) to help celebrate Hartford’s special day.

“Some birthday fun went down today,” the Next Level Basic author shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 8, alongside snaps of Hartford wearing a fancy party dress, next to her parents: Schroeder and husband Beau Clark. In succeeding slides, Hartford is seen posing for snaps with the likes of Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, and their respective babies.

“The birthday girl, all chic AF,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 31, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, alongside a pic while she was holding the birthday girl.

Kent, for her part, also brought 9-month-old daughter Ocean — whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett — to the celebrations, where the little one enjoyed playing in a pearl-inspired ball pit and taking selfies with mom.

The “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host, 36, and daughter Summer — whom she welcomed with fiancé Brock Davies in April 2021 — also attended. “Baby Swap,” Shay captioned an Instagram Story snap on Saturday with Schroeder and the Kentucky native, 32, as Shay held Ocean and Cartwright — who shares son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor — cradled Summer. “HBD Hartford!!!”

Schroeder’s party featured plenty of Hartford-themed decor, including wrapping paper made of her portraits, a gallery wall of photos and lots of mirrors and balloons.

“It’s the perfect present for Hartford,” Schroeder gushed in a video, sharing a delicate pair of hoop earrings from Kent. “It’s so special! I can’t, they’re baby hoops!”

The Give Then Lala founder, for her part, explained at the time: “I wanted to get Hartford her first pair of hoops!”

Nearly one year after Clark, 41, proposed to Louisiana native, Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Schroeder was expecting their first child. Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born in January 2021.

“I’m ready to have a baby,” she previously told Us in June 2019 about the possibility of having kids. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

Scroll below to see snaps from Hartford’s first birthday bash: