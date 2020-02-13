Inside Kim Kardashian’s Kids’ Epic Playroom: Ball Pit, Drum Set and More

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s playroom for their four kids is truly a sight to see.

“I’m cleaning out for the night and just because you guys always say my house is so minimal, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, said from behind the camera on her Wednesday, February 12, Instagram Story.

The reality star went on to list all of the room’s different sections for North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months. “We have our stage here where the kids often have a band,” the E! personality began. “Over here is our projector so they watch movies while they sit in the playroom. We have our sing-along microphones and instruments. North plays violin.”

The makeup mogul moved onto her youngest’s section, filled with all of the “little toys he likes.” Beside his area were North’s O.M.G. dolls “she’s obsessed with,” as well as Chicago’s baby carriages. As for Saint, his section featured drawers of “color-coordinated” LEGOs, train tracks and cars.

Kardashian’s brood also have “organized educational stuff for their homework,” which they sit and do at a table in the middle of the room. After showing this off, as well as a paint cart, an ice cream parlor, a grocery store, and a washer and dryer set, the KKW Beauty creator moved into a walk-in closet.

“We also have this whole organized situation of slime, bubbles and crayons,” the Selfish author said. “It’s all color-coordinated — at least, it’s supposed to be. We try to keep it clean. [There are] stamps, markers. Everything — and then an entire costume section.”

The Skims creator explained, “This is all headpieces and crowns. This is our Moana Hawaiian section, furry animal section, our princess shoes section. It’s a pretty organized area. So this is where my kids have fun.”

In May 2018, the Los Angeles native gave fans the first look at her and West’s set-up for their kids. “Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern,” Kardashian wrote on her app at the time, saying her kids can “run wild … where all the markers, paints and colors are.” She explained, “By the time they’re done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol!”

