Bonding with their baby — separately! Both Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been posting photos with their 7-month-old daughter, Ocean, amid split rumors.

Not only did the Utah native, 31, share footage of herself and the little one heading to a hotel on Monday, October 18, but the reality star went on to show herself nursing her child later that same day.

As for Emmett, 50, the director called the baby girl his “love” in a Sunday, October 17, selfie. The Florida native also gave a glimpse on Monday of his and Ambyr Childer’s daughters — London, 11, and Rylee, 8 — promoting Kent’s book, Give Them Lala, and helping Ocean brush her teeth.

The social media uploads came after the Vanderpump Rules stars sparked split rumors when Kent seemingly removed all photos of her fiancé from her Instagram page and liked posts referencing him cheating.

The Bravo personalities have had each other blocked on Instagram for years, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator told her followers in July 2020.

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad,” Kent explained via Stories at the time. “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it and it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m OK with it. Also, Rand and I have never followed each other — in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together.”

She went on to tell her fans not to be alarmed, adding, “I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

She and the School of Visual Arts grad went public with their relationship in 2017 and got engaged the following year. While they were set to wed in 2020, they canceled their wedding ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohosts welcomed Ocean in March.

In July, Emmett exclusively told Us Weekly that he wants his fiancée to “slow down” with her plans for baby No. 2. “Practicing is good … and healthy,” he joked at the time.

Two months prior, Kent told Us that she “definitely” wanted to give Ocean a sibling, saying, “Randall says, ‘You’re so young.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re not.’”

