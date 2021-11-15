Growing girl! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett both gushed over their daughter Ocean on her 8-month birthday.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, welcomed her first child in March with then-fiancé Emmett, 50. However, eight months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair separated after more being engaged for three years.

The exes didn’t let their split damper Ocean’s 8-month celebration on Monday, November 15, as both Kent and Emmett shared sweet messages to their baby girl via social media.

“8 months ago you changed my life forever Ocean,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director wrote via Instagram alongside a photo holding a newborn Ocean. “This was within the first hour you came into this world.”

Emmett, who also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, added: “I will love you and cherish you forever my angel. Happy 8-month birthday. Love your Dad.”

Kent, for her part, shared a series of Instagram Stories videos with her fans in honor of her little one’s special day.

“Happy 8 months my little angel. Are you excited?” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said in one of the clips on Monday, which showed Ocean sitting outside in Los Angeles with a big bow on her head. “Hey, you’re getting too big. You’re scooting now. You’re eating purees. I know it’s so fun. Love you.”

Ocean started to mess with her Give Them Lala Baby accessory, which Kent captured on film.

“Are you already getting this party started, O?” the Utah native asked her daughter. “Look at that bow. She’s like, ‘How do I get it off?’”

After Ocean giggled and pulled down her hair bow, Kent couldn’t help but gush over how cute she is a little bit more.

“You look gorgeous. It’s more of a bowtie now. I dig it!” she said. “Gorgeous.”

The former “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohosts got engaged in September 2018 after going public with their romance earlier that year.

Kent sparked split speculation three years later when eagle-eyed fans noticed she wiped all photos of Emmett from her social media pages. She was then spotted without her engagement ring on walking around L.A. in October.

Amid the breakup rumors, both of the stars continued to post photos of their daughter on their respective accounts.

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Bravo personality pulled the plug on the relationship.

“For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that “the trust is gone” between them.

Kent addressed the breakup on November 3 during her podcast, explaining that she wasn’t ready to talk about everything that happened just yet.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds,” the Give Them Lala author said at the time. “My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”

Through the ups and downs, the former couple have remained committed to coparenting their daughter.

“Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what,” an insider told Us on November 10.

A second source, however, claimed that Kent has been “predominately taking care of Ocean” since the split, noting, “She’s a full-on single mom taking care of Ocean, at least for now until they have a coparenting schedule in place.”

Scroll down to see Kent and Emmett’s sweet photos in honor of Ocean’s 8-month birthday: