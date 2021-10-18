End of an era? Lala Kent‘s recent social media activity left fans wondering whether she and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, have split for good.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, seemingly deleted or archived all of her Instagram photos with the 50-year-old producer, whom she previously confirmed she has had blocked on the platform for years. On Sunday, October 17, she also posted an Instagram Story that showed two men walking down a hotel hallway, with one of them carrying suitcases and the other pushing her 7-month-old daughter, Ocean, in a stroller.

The Give Them Lala author soundtracked the clip with Beyoncé‘s “Sorry,” specifically the part that includes these lyrics: “Now you wanna say you’re sorry, now you wanna call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding, now I’m the one that’s lying, and I don’t feel bad about it.”

Fans also noticed that the reality star “liked” an Instagram meme about what Kent’s followers would do if Emmett cheated on his fiancée. The side-by-side photo showed the director on the left with Lisa Rinna holding a gun on the right.

“Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses,” the caption on the post read.

The duo went public with their romance in 2017, and the following year, the Midnight in the Switchgrass director popped the question. They were set to tie the knot in April 2020, but the couple canceled their planned nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” the filmmaker told Us Weekly in May 2020. “And then I couldn’t get it together to go back to work. And she’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world. I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

Earlier this year, Kent told The Knot that one silver lining of the postponement is that Ocean can now participate in the ceremony. “She will get to be a part of her mom and dad getting married,” the Utah native said in March. “Although I’m sure she won’t remember it, it means so much to me that she will be there with us.”

The twosome have yet to set an alternative date for the wedding. In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Kent revealed the wedding dress she planned to wear during the original ceremony.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” she captioned a photo that showed her at the first fitting for the gown. Three days later, she added, “The nation locked down.”