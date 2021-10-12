She said yes to the dress! Lala Kent may have had to cancel her April 2020 wedding to Randall Emmett due to COVID-19, but it turns out that the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had a jaw-dropping gown all ready to go for her nuptials.

And while there’s no wedding date penciled in as of yet, she couldn’t wait any longer to share the princess-like gown she never had the chance to wear with her Instagram followers.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” she captioned a photo from her very first fitting. Three days after, “the nation locked down.”

The “custom designed” dress, which was made by luxe bridal designer Pronovias, was definitely on the conservative side for the star. From the off-the-shoulder neckline and gorgeous train embellished with buttons, the gown oozed elegance and sophistication.

It even came along with a touching tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham. “Alex surprised me with ‘Dad’ written inside of a heart that was going to be on my veil,” Kent revealed.

The post quickly attracted the attention of fellow Bravo stars and alums. Stassi Schroeder quickly commented, “Fit for a freaking QUEEN,” while Brittany Cartwright dropped heart eyes emojis.

Raquel Leviss said: “Beautiful beautiful dress!! Love the custom embroidery detail that was going to be on the veil. So meaningful and special. I’m sorry you had to go through cancelling your wedding. I can’t even imagine the stress you went through.”

Fans also took the chance to point out that the gown was reminiscent of Princess Aurora. “This is giving off such Princess Aurora vibes,” a follower wrote. Another chimed in: “Looks like princess Aurora’s dress in white.”

Kent, who confirmed via an Instagram Stories in June that she plans to tie the knot with Emmett in 2022, as reported by E! News, also shared that she and her designers are “going to start from scratch” when it comes to designing her next dress.

Kent previously opened up about having to postpone her nuptials to The Knot in March, stating that her and Emmett “both shed a lot of tears about our wedding being postponed over and over again.”

That in mind, there is a silver lining. The pair’s daughter, Ocean, whom they welcomed in March, will be included in the ceremony. “She will get to be a part of her mom and dad getting married,” the Give Them Lala author said. “Although I’m sure she won’t remember it, it means so much to me that she will be there with us. The thought of that overwhelms me with so much excitement and joy. She is the result of two people in love. I know it’s cheesy. I’m a cheese ball these days.”

Kent and Emmett first met in 2015. They went on to make their relationship public and get engaged in 2018.