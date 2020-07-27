Rocky relationship? Lala Kent cleared the air regarding split speculation surrounding her and fiancé Randall Emmett, after deleting photos of him via social media over the weekend.

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad,” the reality star, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 27. “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

Kent, who has been engaged to Emmett since 2018, added: “Also, Rand and I have never followed each other — in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together.”

The Vanderpump Rules star sparked rumors of a breakup between her and Emmett, 49, on Sunday, July 26, after she deleted photos of her man from her profile and shared a prayer that said “it was I who made my life a mess” on her Stories.

According to Kent, however, the prayer and missing photos are nothing to be alarmed about.

“Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty- so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive …” she wrote via Instagram on a photo of herself kissing the film producer on Monday. “Then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

As for what the prayer, which many fans dubbed “cryptic,” Kent explained that it was in relation to her sobriety.

“My stories are not ‘cryptic.’ My last story was the fourth step prayer,” the Utah native clarified via Instagram Stories on Sunday. “One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program, each day.”

The aforementioned prayer read: “Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

For his part, the Irishman producer, posted a photo of his fiancée with his two daughters, London and Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, on Sunday. “Family ❤️ happy time together,” he captioned the snap.

Emmett also gave fans an inside look at his Puerto Rico vacation home — which is where he’s currently filming Midnight in the Switchgrass — and the crew’s game night activities.

Kent stayed true to her word on Monday by sharing a new prayer and keeping focused on her sobriety. Last week, the Bravo personality gave fans a raw look at her sober journey via Instagram as well.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety,” she wrote on Friday, July 24. “It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

In March 2019, Kent revealed that she “came to the realization that I am an alcoholic.” At the time, she shared that she was in the Alcoholics Anonymous program after previously celebrating 60 days of sobriety in December 2018.