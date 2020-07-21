Ink in the name of love! Lala Kent got a new arm tattoo dedicated to fiancé Randall Emmett after having to cancel their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old model posted a photo of the tattoo to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 20. The ‘Rand’ tattoo appears to be handwritten and it lives above the lion head tattoo on her right arm.

This isn’t Kent’s first tattoo dedicated to Emmett. In a Bravo TV video, she revealed that her “very first tattoo ever” was his initials, R.E. She got the tattoo in L.A. and it also lives on her right arm.

The couple is currently in Puerto Rico filming Emmett’s upcoming crime thriller film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. He posted a video of the stars arriving and captioned it, “I’m so happy my entire cast is here now ready to film next week!!” Stars include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has been engaged to the film producer since 2018. They were planning on getting married on April 18, but were forced to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the reality star told Us Weekly how devastated she felt when Emmett broke the news over the phone that they had to cancel their big day. “It was heartbreaking. And then I couldn’t get it together to go back to work,” she explained. “I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

Still, the COVID-19 quarantine tested the couple’s relationship. On the May 5 episode of the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast, Kent revealed that the couple has “almost broken up about a dozen times.”

“This is definitely a test for people’s relationships, but it’s so crazy because, you know, you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything, and, like, we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way.”

Nevertheless, the couple has grown from the experience. “I know we’re always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but, you know, you’re stuck with someone,” she noted. “We’re in such a great place I didn’t even think we could get any better.”

