Reconsidering walking down the aisle? Lala Kent confessed that things have not been easy for her and fiancé Randall Emmett while in quarantine together.

“Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships, but it’s so crazy because, you know, you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything, and, like, we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, explained during the Tuesday, May 5, episode of the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast.

Kent acknowledged that the tough times have allowed the couple to grow. “I know we’re always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but, you know, you’re stuck with someone,” she noted. “We’re in such a great place I didn’t even think we could get any better.”

The reality star and Emmett, 49, were scheduled to tie the knot in April. However, their wedding was postponed due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic. The pair had to put other plans on hold too.

“I would like two [kids], Randall wants one, so we’ll have two,” she said during the podcast. “I had made an appointment with my gynecologist to talk about, you know, starting to get it moving because I was ready. I was gonna do that on April 9, and Randall and I had discussed like, ‘Let’s make babies,’ and then this whole thing happened.”

Emmett is already the father of daughters London, 9, and Rylee, 5, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

The film producer shared a tribute to Kent on April 18, which would have been their wedding day. “This was the most magical night of my life when I asked you to be my wife,” he captioned an Instagram photo from his September 2018 proposal. “Today was the day we were supposed to get married. Covid had other plans for us. I want you to know Lala your [sic] the love of my life and I can’t wait to become your husband in July! I love you to the moon and back! You always have been and always will be my everything.”

