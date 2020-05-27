Business before pleasure. Randall Emmett didn’t notice how close Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, because the duo kept their relationship strictly professional.

“I know that they’re friends and they were friends on the movie, and I know them to have a professional relationship — and that’s what I know,” the film producer, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview on Tuesday, May 26.

Emmett explained that everyone in the cast, which included Emile Hirsch and Lucas Haas, developed a bond because they all have children. The Florida native — who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent — shares daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

“Because when you were working on a movie set, we’re shooting 14-hour days,” the Irishman producer said. “That cast is five of us and everybody is friendly but nobody has any time to … It’s more like, in between takes while sitting around talking about our kids. Everybody has got kids, so everybody is talking about their kids.”

Fox, 34, and the “Bad Things” rapper (real name Colson Baker) were spotted picking up takeout food in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 15. Days later, the Jennifer’s Body star’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that the pair had called it quits on their 10-year marriage in late 2019. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“I will always love her,” Green said on the May 18, episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

A source told Us on May 19 that Fox and the 30-year-old rapper “have definitely hooked up and are seeing where things go,” since working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass.

They “began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together,” the insider said. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

The twosome even collaborated on Kelly’s latest music video for his single “Bloody Valentine,” which was released on May 20. Emmett told Us that Kelly dropped the bombshell that he and the Transformers star had reunited for another creative endeavor days before the video was released.

“He called me about four days before the video dropped. And he goes, ‘Yo, I’m dropping this sick video, it’s going to be awesome,'” Emmett recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Megan’s in it.” And I was like, ‘Megan who?’ And he’s like, ‘Megan Fox, your star.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh s–t.’ And he’s like, ‘You’re going to love it.’ So the video dropped and I called him and I was like, ‘It’s so awesome.'”

Kelly previously dated Halsey, Amber Rose and Emma Cannon, with whom he shares 12-year-old daughter Casie.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi