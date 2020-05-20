Hello, heartbreaker! Sparks seem to be flying between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — but the rapper has a long history of flames and flings.

The “A Little More” artist and the Transformers actress first raised eyebrows when they were spotted together in Los Angeles on May 15. Three days later, Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her,” the Desperate Housewives alum said during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. … It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change.”

Though Green admitted that it hurt to see his marriage come to an end, he explained that he admired his estranged wife’s “good judgment” in her personal life. “I don’t want people to think her or [Kelly] are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” he added.

Before igniting relationship rumors with Fox, the rapper (real name Richard Colson Baker) was linked to stars like Noah Cyrus, Kate Beckinsale and Amber Rose. His romance with Rose was one of his first in the public eye, and though their flame eventually fizzled out, the “Till I Die” artist admitted that he had learned a lot about himself in that relationship.

“I had no idea what came with [Rose’s lifestyle],” he said in an interview with Hot 97 radio station in May 2015, one month after going public with Rose. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it’s not like a struggle every day doubled with the fact that it is like one of the most anti-spotlight people ever and one of the most in the spotlight people ever.”

