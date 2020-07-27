Lala Kent is focused on her sobriety amid questions about her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett. After sparking split speculation, the Vanderpump Rules star clarified her social media activity.

“My stories are not ’cryptic,’” the 29-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 26. “My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program, each day.”

Earlier on Sunday, Kent caused a social media frenzy when she shared the aforementioned prayer and deleted photos of Emmett, 49, from her profile.

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it,” the prayer reads. “My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

As for deleting photos of Emmett, Kent admitted she hides photos of her fiancé when they get into a fight.

“Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty- so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive …” she wrote on Monday, July 27, via Instagram. “Then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

The movie producer, for his part, continued posting with Kent on Sunday as fans questioned their status. He shared a selfie of the former SUR hostess with his two daughters, London, 10, and Rylee, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

“Family,” Emmett wrote alongside a photo of Kent with his kids in bed on Sunday via Instagram. “Happy time together.”

The filmmaker also posted videos of a family boat ride with Kent and pictures of a game night.

The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO has been open about her struggle with substance abuse in recent years on Vanderpump Rules. Kent got sober in October 2018 and later revealed she was part of the Alcoholics Anonymous program. She commemorated being sober for one year, nine months and two days on Friday, July 24.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety. It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed,” Kent wrote on Friday via Instagram. “No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

Kent noted that she sees “addiction” in “front of her often.”

“It isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge. It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers,” she continued. “And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).