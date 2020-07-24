Her reality. Lala Kent shared a raw look into her life of sobriety as she continues to notice people around her suffering from addiction.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 24. “It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

Kent then explained how she deals with instances when others display similar symptoms to the ones she went through. “I see addiction in front of me often- but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge. It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers,” she noted. “And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me. #1year9months2days.”

The reality star revealed in March 2019 that five months earlier she “came to the realization that I am an alcoholic.” She shared at the time that she was in the Alcoholics Anonymous program. She previously celebrated 60 days of sobriety in December 2018.

In February, Kent detailed her journey to remove alcohol from her life. “I hit a breaking point where I had to identify as an alcoholic or I was going to lose everything,” she confessed on her Instagram Story. “The second I admitted that I was powerless over alcohol I knew it was time to put in the work. I started reading The Big Book, going to meetings and working very hard to never go back to that drunken version of myself. After 30 days I knew I wanted to feel sober forever.”

The TV personality concluded that on “days of weakness,” she relies on those around her for support: “I put in more work, and I stay my ass at home; knowing tomorrow might be a struggle as well, but I’ll have the same goal, and I will do anything in my power to stay sober- including reaching out to someone to help me carry the load. You know who you are #OneDayAtATime.”