Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent posted a cryptic message about making “mistakes” on Sunday, July 26, after deleting photos of fiancé Randall Emmett from Instagram.

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it,” the Bravo star, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story. “My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

Her message came after she deleted pics of the movie producer and director from her social media account and unfollowed him.

On Sunday afternoon, Emmett posted videos of Kent and his daughters, London and Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, as well as a photo of the trio on Instagram. “Family,” he captioned the photo of Kent lying on a bed with his kids. “Happy time together.”

Kent’s actions came two days after she posted about her struggle with substance abuse on Friday, July 24.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety,” she wrote. “It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

She also explained how she deals with seeing people around her struggling with the same issues.

“I see addiction in front of me often- but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge,” she wrote. “It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me. #1year9months2days.”

The reality TV star, who got engaged to Emmett in September 2018, was most recently pictured with her fiancé in Puerto Rico, where he is directing his first film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, July 20, the model posted a photo of a new tattoo on her Instagram Story, showing the word “Rand” written on her right arm.

The couple were planning on getting married on April 18 but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.