Pregnant Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Her man! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance has fascinated Vanderpump Rules viewers from the beginning.

Bravo fans were introduced met Kent on season 4 of Vanderpump Rules. During her first year on the show, the SUR hostess was single — and found herself in the middle of drama with James Kennedy and Jax Taylor. By the time season 5 rolled around, however, Kent was seeing Emmett, but playing coy about her relationship status on the show. As a result, her costars often questioned Kent’s intentions with the movie producer, who was going through a divorce at the time.

“That will go down as one of the toughest times in my entire life. I was just so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before, and so my feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect, because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things,” Kent recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2018. ”He’s my best friend. He takes care of my heart and my soul. That’s important when you’re in a relationship. You have to marry your best friend. What’s better than being able to have sex with your best friend?”

Emmett, for his part, was married to Ambyr Childers prior to his relationship with Kent. The exes, who wed in 2009, share daughters London and Rylee. After separating in 2015, their divorce was finalized in 2017.

“My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own. I’m so lucky,” Emmett gushed to Us in May 2020. “I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”

While things weren’t always smooth between Kent and Childers, they came together in December 2019 to celebrate the holidays together with the girls.

“Being a stepmom, I always tell her, it is as hard as it gets. It is not easy. And she, at her age, just stepped up,” Emmett told Us. “And [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

Kent and Randall, who got engaged in 2018, announced they are expecting a child of their own in September 2020. Scroll through for a complete timeline: