UPDATE: 2/16/23 11:48 a.m. ET

A rep for Randall Emmett denied Kent’s claims, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “Randall is not in any way, shape or form engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both.”

Original story below:

As the aftermath of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s messy split continues to play out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, she’s giving new updates.

“Lala, [fan] Sam G wants to know how did you find out that Randall’s new girlfriend moved in two days after you moved out? And do you know if they’re still together?” Andy Cohen asked on the Wednesday, February 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, referring to her revelation about Emmett’s love life during the second episode of the show.

Kent, 32, responded that the twosome are “still together,” explaining: “You’ll find out soon … they’re engaged, they’ve been engaged for a while.”

“Did he give her a big, fake ring?” Cohen asked, joking that “she’s getting him on the downturn.”

Kent responded that Emmett’s new love “probably” received a fake rock. (She claimed in December 2021 that she had learned her 6-carat engagement ring, which was previously valued at $150,000, was worth actually something “in the teens.”)

During her interview with Cohen, the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO played coy about how she knows the latest on Emmett, 51, but claimed “the closest people to” the producer “stay talking” so she “knows a lot of stuff.”

Kent and Emmett, who share daughter Ocean, 23 months, split in October 2021 when she accused him of being unfaithful during a trip to Nashville.

“I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was,” Kent claimed in March 2022. “He started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 — the same month I gave birth. … I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing.”

She added at the time via Instagram: “Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the top of the iceberg. I was able to get out — but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system.”

Emmett, for his part, hasn’t said much about the split or confirmed his new relationship. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment on his reported engagement.)

“She’s the mother of my child. No matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” he said during an interview on GG Gharachedaghi‘s “Genuinely GG” podcast in March 2022. “At the end of the day, I am not that comfortable in this whole thing, but the truth is that I just have to always look at the big picture.”