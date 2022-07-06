Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Custody Battle: Everything We Know

Their new normal. Following many ups and downs in their relationship, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s official split came seven months after the arrival of their daughter, Ocean.

The pair took their romance public in 2018 after the director’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized. Later that year, Kent and Emmett announced their engagement and went on to welcome their little one in March 2021. The reality star sparked split speculation in October 2021 when she removed all traces of her then-fiancé from her social media feed. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Kent and Emmett called it quits.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

Kent later opened up about the challenges she faced with Emmett over the years. “Randall was never ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she emotionally shared during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion in January 2022. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is.”

She added: “I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted. Because I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I know I can trust him.’ In my mind, I thought life is not cookie-cutter. We were soulmates, we fell in love, and of course, I didn’t think he would be doing this to me.”

Amid Kent’s accusations of infidelity, movie producer explained that his main focus was on their baby. “She’s the mother of my child. No matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” he said during an episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast in March 2022.

Emmett, who also shares daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, pointed out that friendly coparenting was his biggest priority. “I have two other kids and I coparent with Ambyr and in that world, I never said one negative thing and vice versa,” he added at the time. “At the end of the day, I am not that comfortable in this whole thing, but the truth is that I just have to always look at the big picture.”

