Lala Kent: Randall Emmett Posting Pictures of Our Daughter Ocean Is ‘Gross’

No, thank you! Lala Kent isn’t a fan of her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, posting photos of their daughter, Ocean, on social media.

When an Instagram user asked the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star on Wednesday, March 9, whether it was “hard” to see the “sweet” 11-month-old on Emmett’s Instagram account “nonstop,” Kent clarified that it was “gross.”

The reality star claimed via Instagram Stories, “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing. But we all see it for what it is. The problem (one of many) with narc[issists] is even though we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are. It’s scary.”

The social media upload came hours after the producer, 50, documented his “snack time” with the little one. The Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cocreator is also the father of London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, photographing them as well.

Kent began dating Emmett in 2015, and the former couple got engaged three years later. After postponing their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the duo called it quits amid cheating allegations.

“It just was like, ‘Wow, there’s not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest,’” the Utah native said during a December 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

The Bravo personality added that she was “getting strength” from her daughter, saying, “This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily. Just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family and him knowing the life that he was living behind my back and him feeling safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into this world is hard.”

Earlier this month, the Give Them Lala author claimed that the Florida native began a relationship with a 23-year-old the same month that she gave birth to Ocean.

“I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23-year-old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home two days after I left,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator wrote via Instagram on March 2. “Sadly, this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Emmett has yet to comment on Kent’s allegations.

