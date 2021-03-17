Lala Kent’s little one! The Vanderpump Rules star welcomed daughter Ocean with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, in March 2021 and has been documenting her life ever since.

The Utah native announced in September 2020 that she was pregnant with her and the producer’s first child together. (The Florida native is already the father of daughters London and Rylee.)

“I’m like shaking right now, because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing,” the reality star said during a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode at the time. “I’m really emotional.”

Five months later, the Bravo personality detailed her pregnancy complications, which began at six weeks with bleeding. “For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself,” Kent wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone. The next appointment, there was growth — not much, but some. After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

The then-expectant star added at the time: “I am going to appointments two days a week. They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

When her baby girl arrived, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator received supportive comments from her costars, from Brittany Cartwright to Kristen Doute.

“Congratulations gorgeous! You did amazing and I can’t wait to meet beautiful baby Ocean!! I love you guys so so much!! So proud of you,” the Kentucky native wrote, while the He’s Making You Crazy author commented, “I love you my gorgeous La and you little baby Ocean! I can’t believe she’s here!”

Prior to becoming a parent, Kent was a loving stepparent. Emmett gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2020 about her bond with London and Rylee.

“At her age, she just stepped up,” the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cocreator explained at the time. “And [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s daughter, from hospital photos to sleepy selfies.