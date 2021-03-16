The perfect pair! Lala Kent posted a selfie with her newborn daughter, Ocean, on Tuesday, March 16.

In the Instagram Story upload, the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, looked into the camera while holding the infant on her chest.

The Utah native first posed for a picture with her baby girl in the hospital on Monday, March 15 — but kept Ocean covered by a striped hat and swaddle. “Ocean Kent Emmett,” the new mom captioned the sweet shot.

Her fiancé, 49, Randall Emmett, added in a post of his own: “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother.”

The couple received many supportive comments from their costars, from Stassi Schroeder to Brittany Cartwright. Even Scheana Shay wrote that she was “so happy” for the couple despite saying in October 2020 that her friendship with Kent was over.

“Such a stunning mama. What a magical day. We love Baby Ocean,” the Next Level Basic author, 32, wrote, while the Kentucky native, also 32, commented, “Congratulations gorgeous!!!! You did amazing and I can’t wait to meet beautiful baby Ocean!! I love you guys so so much! So proud of you!”

Kent announced in September 2020 that she was pregnant with her and the producer’s first child together, his third. (The Florida native shares daughters London and Rylee with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.)

Five months later, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator opened up about her pregnancy complications via Instagram. “At six weeks, I started bleeding,” she wrote last month. “I went to the emergency room, already knowing what they could tell me. They took me into a room for an ultrasound and I laid there quietly. … For the first time, I heard the pitter-patter of my baby’s heartbeat. ‘Your baby is still there.’ For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone.”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host went on to write in the February post that she had “a placenta problem, not a kid problem.”

She explained, “Although we never want any problem, this was a relief. … I am going to appointments two days a week. They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out.”

Kent and Emmett went public with their relationship in early 2018, getting engaged in September of that same year. The couple postponed their planned nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.