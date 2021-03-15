From Vanderpump Rules to parenthood! Lala Kent’s cast members congratulated her and Randall Emmett on their daughter’s birth on Monday, March 15.

The Utah native, 30, posted the first photo with her baby girl via Instagram. “Ocean Kent Emmett,” she captioned the social media upload.

The producer, 49, went on to write in a post of his own: “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother!”

Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and more Bravo personalities left sweet comments on Ocean’s debut. Even Scheana Shay, who had a falling out with Kent in October 2020, left heart emojis on the Give Them Lala Beauty creator’s announcement.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host, 35, said on the “#NoFilter” podcast that she didn’t need Kent’s “fakeness in [her] life anymore” after the model allegedly wasn’t there for her following Shay’s “devastating” June 2020 miscarriage.

Shay explained, “I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that. Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out.”

Kent clapped back on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, “I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man, [Brock Davies], said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

The new mom confirmed two months later that her relationship with Shay was “nonexistent.” The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host said in December 2020: “I haven’t spoken to her. I know she’s also having a baby, so I wish her all the best.”

Shay announced in October 2020 that she and Davies, 30, are expecting their rainbow baby. On Sunday, March 14, the “One More Time” singer wrote on her Instagram Story that she has “six weeks left.”

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star and more Vanderpump Rules stars’ supportive comments, from Kristen Doute to Katie Maloney.