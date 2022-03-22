Lala Kent Gifts Daughter Ocean an $880 Louis Vuitton Bag for 1st Birthday

Couture cutie! Lala Kent just proved once and for all that’s she’s the ultimate cool mom. How, you ask? Well, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star gifted her 1-year-old daughter Ocean a Louis Vuitton handbag for her birthday.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder took to Instagram on Monday, March 22, to share photo of her little one holding the $880 Mini Pochette from the fashion house.

“I know a lot of you are going to think I’m nuts, but hear me out,” Kent captioned her Instagram Story. “I really have a love for bags. My grandmother passed a lot of hers onto me and I will one day pass them on to O. For my baby girl’s first birthday, I wanted to get her her first bag. So here she is with it, decked in @givethemlalababy.”

In the following slide, the Bravo star shared a photo of herself carrying the Petits Sac Plat, $1,820, in the same bicolor monogram. “My little twin,” she captioned the picture.

Kent’s gift for her little one was just as amazing as the birthday party she hosted for her daughter earlier this month. Ocean’s soirée had a very appropriate under-the-sea theme and looked like a pastel wonderland. From stunning table scapes and ball pits to a “Sea-Merch-In” complete with Ocean-themed t-shirts and baseball hats, the reality star paid crazy attention to detail.

The podcast host also took to Instagram to show her love for her little one. “Happy first birthday to you, Ocean. This past year has been the best year of my life. You are the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You are sweet, determined, independent, curious — a bright light in our lives,” she wrote. “You are going to do incredible things in this world, baby. I will always be here to catch you when you fall, carry the weight when it gets too heavy and protect you with all I have. Being your mama is an honor, O. Happy birthday, baby girl.”

Ocean also celebrated her birthday with dad Randall Emmett, who split with Kent in December 2021. The 50-year-old producers hosted festivities for the little one with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The couple, who share daughters London and Riley, were previously married from 2009 to 2017.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential