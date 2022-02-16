Spilling the tea! Bravo stars have zero shame splurging on a glam squad, but most of their holy grail beauty products are actually bargain buys.

Real Housewives cast members, Vanderpump Rules stars and the Southern Charm squad have spilled their secrets to Us Weekly’s Stylish and it turns out that their must-have skincare and makeup can be scooped up at the drugstore — for under $15.

From acne-fighting hacks that cost no more than $5 to insanely cheap face wash that keeps skin smooth, Bravo stars have an arsenal of affordable beauty hacks. And we’re breaking down their top tips and go-to products, ahead.

Perhaps the biggest drugstore obsessee of ‘em all is Lala Kent. In fact, the Give Them Lala author has dubbed herself a “drugstore fiend.” When she’s not using products from her namesake skincare or makeup line, she’s relying on a well curated lineup of items she grabbed at Target or CVS.

“I do not splurge on skincare and here’s the reason why: I’ve splurged before and I always go back to my drugstore stuff. I just dig it so much,” she exclusive told Us in January. “I think the most I’ve spent on a face cream was $500 and I’m just like, ‘Why am I using this? It’s not even as good as my Pond’s or my Bio Oil.”

Kent isn’t the only star that returns to her tried and true drugstore buys. Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams told Stylish that she’s tested every spot treatment on the market, but the Clean and Clear Persa Gel 10 will forever and always be her fave.

“I have been a Clean and Clear girl since my teen days,” she revealed. “It never fails me. You put a dot of this on, you go to sleep and within a day or two, my pimple is retreating. I’m obsessed.” The best part? The gel costs a grand total $4.99.

Ladies aren’t the only ones with tricks up their sleeves — Southern Charm’s Craig Conover swears by the St. Ive’s Revitalizing Sheet Mask as his hangover cure.

“You guys know we tend to drink a little bit every now and then,” he joked to Stylish. “I don’t wake up sometimes looking my best and that really helps me.”

To get the deets on more drugstore products and beauty hacks your favorite stars swear by, keep reading! From Tiffany Moon to Margaret Josephs, Bravo celebs are spilling their (very affordable!) secrets, ahead.