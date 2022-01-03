Bargain buys! Lala Kent has glowing skin — no ifs, ands or buts about it. But get this: she scoops up her skincare for under $40.

“I do not splurge on skincare and here’s the reason why: I’ve splurged before and I always go back to my drugstore stuff,” the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us Weekly. “I just dig it so much.”

Some of her favorites include Pond’s Dry Skin Cream, which retails for a grand total of $6.59 and Bio Oil Skincare, which costs $30.

“I think the most I’ve spent on a face cream was $500 and I’m just like, ‘Why am I using this? It’s not even as good as my Pond’s or my Bio Oil,’” she explained. “I’m a drugstore fien.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also told Us not to underestimate the power of a good, old fashion jar of Vaseline, which rings up at $13.99. The petroleum jelly is actually her go-to product for preventing crow’s feet.

“Putting Vaseline all the way from your brow bone all the way down to your under-eye makes sure you’re moisturized enough so that you don’t get saggy skin above your eye,” she told Stylish. “It’s something I’ve been doing since I was in Kindergarten. My mom taught me about it and her mom taught her and her mom taught her.”

While Kent stocks her skincare cabinet with tons of products from the likes of Target, CVS and Amazon, she also religiously uses her Give Them Lala Skin lineup.

With everything from an insanely nourishing lip balm to an amazing anti-aging moisturizer, the entire line is designed to keep skin hydrated and healthy. Oh, and it’s all under $40.

Kent launched the skincare line in June 2021. “When I started this beauty brand, it wasn’t just something that I thought, ‘You know, we’re going to try this out today,’” she said. Instead, the line was on her brain for quite some time.

“I had struggled with my skin for such a long time when I was a kid — up until my twenties,” she recalled. “I tried to do anything I could possibly do to my face to take away from the breakouts.”

In addition to her skincare line, Kent is also the founder of Give Them Lala Beauty, a makeup brand which was released in 2017. “I want it to be something where you can put it on whether you’re going on a date with your dude or you’re taking the kids to school… I wanted it to be a brand that isn’t intimidating.”