Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 70

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star D’Andra Simmons: Tiffany Moon Might Have Felt Hiatus Was ‘Her Fault’

By

Sad to say goodbye. The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus, but the news didn’t come as too much as a shock to the cast.

Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Read article

“I usually have a great intuition as to what is going to happen and I just didn’t feel very comfortable this year,” D’Andra Simmons told Us Weekly on the Friday, November 12, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So, I wasn’t surprised.”

Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

Read article

In August, Bravo revealed that the franchise would not be coming back for its sixth season.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Real Housewives of Dallas Star D’Andra Simmons: Tiffany Moon Felt Hiatus Was Her Fault
D’Andra Simmons and Tiffany Moon. Adela Loconte/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tiffany Moon/Instagram

Kameron Westcott, who joined the cast during season 2, told Us last month: “I’m just really excited that we have those memories, and we can sit back and laugh about all of it. I hope one day we’ll all get back together again because everyone is so special and unique.”

As for who took the news the hardest? D’Andra, 52, revealed that it was most likely newcomer Tiffany Moon.

“I think it would probably be hardest for Tiffany because she was brand new and she felt so much onus on her shoulders, like it was her fault, her responsibility,” D’Andra explained to Us. “Even though it wasn’t, I’m sure if you just did something for one year, you’re going to feel a lot of responsibility as to why they canceled it. Like, ‘Did I have something to do with it? Why did they cancel it?’ I’m sure that she did, she never said that, but I could only imagine having one year and that happen.”

RHOD has no plans to film, but the show has not been canceled and instead is on an indefinite hiatus.

Episode 69

Kathy Wakile Is ‘Open’ to Repairing Relationships with Teresa and Melissa
Not living in the past. It’s been years since former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile has shared the screen with cousin Teresa Giudice and cousin-in-law Melissa Gorga, but that doesn’t mean she has...
Flip podcast card

Episode 68

‘Housewives’ Recap with 'Real Moms of Bravo:' Erika Jayne Feels ‘Guilty’ for Leaving Tom
All questions asked. Erika Jayne was put in the hot seat for the final time during the last segment of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and some of her emotional responses had some viewers wondering...
Flip podcast card

Episode 67

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider Have ‘Ups and Downs’ Since Cheating Drama
Forgive, but won’t forget. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were at odds for most of season 11 of the Bravo series, but it seems like they have put their differences behind them. Biggest...
Flip podcast card

Episode 66

NeNe Leakes Was ‘Shocked’ to See Cynthia Bailey at Gregg’s Life Celebration
Supporting her friend. Cynthia Bailey opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she was there for former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. Celebrity...
Flip podcast card

Episode 66

Dorinda Medley Is ‘Open’ to Returning to 'RHONY' After ‘Difficult’ Season
Ready for a Housewives return? Fans of the Real Housewives of New York City were surprised when Dorinda Medley was put on “pause” following season 12 of the reality show. However, the Make it Nice author, 56, admits she...
Flip podcast card