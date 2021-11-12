Sad to say goodbye. The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus, but the news didn’t come as too much as a shock to the cast.

“I usually have a great intuition as to what is going to happen and I just didn’t feel very comfortable this year,” D’Andra Simmons told Us Weekly on the Friday, November 12, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So, I wasn’t surprised.”

In August, Bravo revealed that the franchise would not be coming back for its sixth season.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Kameron Westcott, who joined the cast during season 2, told Us last month: “I’m just really excited that we have those memories, and we can sit back and laugh about all of it. I hope one day we’ll all get back together again because everyone is so special and unique.”

As for who took the news the hardest? D’Andra, 52, revealed that it was most likely newcomer Tiffany Moon.

“I think it would probably be hardest for Tiffany because she was brand new and she felt so much onus on her shoulders, like it was her fault, her responsibility,” D’Andra explained to Us. “Even though it wasn’t, I’m sure if you just did something for one year, you’re going to feel a lot of responsibility as to why they canceled it. Like, ‘Did I have something to do with it? Why did they cancel it?’ I’m sure that she did, she never said that, but I could only imagine having one year and that happen.”

RHOD has no plans to film, but the show has not been canceled and instead is on an indefinite hiatus.