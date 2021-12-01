Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 73

Heather Dubrow: My Friendship With Shannon Beador Goes ‘Off the Rails’ on ‘RHOC’

By

Here we go again! Heather Dubrow is gearing up for her big return to the The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she is bringing the drama with it.

Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“It’s a fantastic season and it delivers. It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting,” Heather, 52, said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”

Heather Dubrow My Friendship With Shannon Beador Goes Off Rails
Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador Joe Kohen/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Heather had left the series in 2017 and was on good terms with veteran housewife Shannon Beador at the time, but it appears things shift in this upcoming season.

Celebs That Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise

Read article

“I think Shannon and I both came into the situation with the best of intentions, honestly,” Heather told Us. “And it just goes off the rails.”

One thing missing for the “Heather Dubrow’s World Podcast” host was her former costars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who exited the show in 2020.

“It was weird,” she said of filming without Tamra, 54, and Vicki, 59. “It was weird for me because I was on the show five seasons and they were there all five seasons and there was even one season where it started out just the three of us and we were just the three of us filming for like a month. So, you know, I care about them a lot and I miss them.

Shocking Reality TV Exits

Read article

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, December 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 72

'Housewives' Recap With 'Watch What Crappens': Jen Shah Arrest Aftermath
Not so Shah-mazing. Fans witnessed Jen Shah’s shocking arrest on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and while it may be surprising to viewers, its most likely that authorities were already monitoring the Bravo star...
Flip podcast card

Episode 71

Luann de Lesseps: It Was ‘Hard to Defend’ Ramona Singer on ‘Girls Trip’ 
Housewives collide! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made its big debut and with it comes a lot of drama. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Secrets: Who Caused the Most Drama? Read article “I...
Flip podcast card

Episode 70

D’Andra Simmons: Tiffany Moon Might Have Felt ‘RHOD’ Hiatus Was ‘Her Fault’ 
Sad to say goodbye. The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus, but the news didn’t come as too much as a shock to the cast. Shocking TV Exits Through the Years Read article “I usually...
Flip podcast card

Episode 69

Kathy Wakile Is ‘Open’ to Repairing Relationships with Teresa and Melissa
Not living in the past. It’s been years since former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile has shared the screen with cousin Teresa Giudice and cousin-in-law Melissa Gorga, but that doesn’t mean she has...
Flip podcast card

Episode 68

‘Housewives’ Recap with 'Real Moms of Bravo:' Erika Jayne Feels ‘Guilty’ for Leaving Tom
All questions asked. Erika Jayne was put in the hot seat for the final time during the last segment of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and some of her emotional responses had some viewers wondering...
Flip podcast card