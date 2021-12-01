Here we go again! Heather Dubrow is gearing up for her big return to the The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she is bringing the drama with it.

“It’s a fantastic season and it delivers. It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting,” Heather, 52, said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”

Heather had left the series in 2017 and was on good terms with veteran housewife Shannon Beador at the time, but it appears things shift in this upcoming season.

“I think Shannon and I both came into the situation with the best of intentions, honestly,” Heather told Us. “And it just goes off the rails.”

One thing missing for the “Heather Dubrow’s World Podcast” host was her former costars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who exited the show in 2020.

“It was weird,” she said of filming without Tamra, 54, and Vicki, 59. “It was weird for me because I was on the show five seasons and they were there all five seasons and there was even one season where it started out just the three of us and we were just the three of us filming for like a month. So, you know, I care about them a lot and I miss them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, December 1, at 9 p.m. ET.