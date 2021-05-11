A big transition. Vicki Gunvalson‘s departure from being a Real Housewife hasn’t been easy, according to her daughter, Briana Culberson.

“I think she’s still adjusting,” Culberson, 34, revealed during a special kids episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 9. “I don’t think it’s what she really wants for her life. I think she misses it and she misses the whole process and everybody.”

Gunvalson, 59, was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, appearing on the show from 2006 until 2019. She announced her exit from the Bravo show ahead of season 15.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” the reality star captioned an Instagram post confirming her departure in January 2020.

Since Gunvalson’s exit from the Real Housewives franchise, she has been focused on a variety of new projects. So far, she’s kept busy with her Coto insurance company and her new podcast, “Reality With Vicki,” which she hosts with her former RHOC costar Tamra Judge.

“Getting off of TV for 14 years, there’s still a buzz of what am I doing and what I’m doing is I’m not letting the grass grow underneath my feet,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I bought two houses in the past year. I am rebuilding my business through this coronavirus [pandemic] — it really set me for a loop. And really giving fans some insight into finance, women in finance.”

She added: “We’ve got some fun projects going. I definitely will [have some Housewives on], and I probably will [talk about Housewives]. That was a big part of my life. It’s [been] over 15 years.”

While Gunvalson is still figuring out her new normal, her daughter finds it both “good and bad” not having her mother on the reality show.

“It’s good to have more time with my mom, but I feel like she’s missing a piece of her,” Culberson admitted on Sunday.

In the meantime, rewatching RHOC has given Culberson a new appreciation for the funny side of her mother.

“I always thought she was crazy and funny, but I guess I didn’t realize how funny she truly is and how clumsy she is,” she shared on WWHL.