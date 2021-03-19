Fun bus out. Vicki Gunvalson won’t be appearing on Bravo’s new Real Housewives spinoff, and she held nothing back when sharing her feelings on the matter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, claimed she was ghosted by the network in a since-deleted post via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19. She reposted a Q&A post from friend and former costar Tamra Judge that read, “Repost this if you think it’s bulls–t Vicki isn’t on HW spinoff.”

Gunvalson posted it on her own Instagram Story, adding, “It’s bulls–t!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets [sic].”

Judge, 53, also took a question from a fan about season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County. The person who asked suggested that executive producer Andy Cohen should bring her, the insurance mogul and Heather DuBrow back for the upcoming season.

“I heard no de decisions [sic] have been made yet,” Judge answered. Gunvalson shared the Instagram Story on her account as well, seemingly signaling an interest in coming back to the reality show.

Both Gunvalson and Judge have been vocal about not liking the show’s current cast. The CBD company cofounder recently said watching Emily Simpson on RHOC is like “watching paint dry.”

Bravo’s upcoming Real Housewives spinoff is billed as a crossover between the Real Housewives franchise and MTV’s Real World. It would bring together fan favorites from different cities on a tropical island for plenty of drama and fun.

The show is due to begin filming in Turks and Caicos in April, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. The Blast reported that between eight and 10 Real Housewives stars will appear on the show, potentially including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Gunvalson left RHOC ahead of season 15. She has since been focused on her insurance company, COTO, and her new podcast, “Reality With Vicki.” She cohosts the show, which she announced and launched in January, with Judge. She teased the appearance of other Housewives on the show too and promised to talk about the show and her experience often.

“That was a big part of my life. It’s [been] over 15 years,” she said on her Instagram Story in January.