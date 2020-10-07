It’s safe to say Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge haven’t held back since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of season 15.

Vicki, who was part of the first Real Housewives franchise since the 2006 premiere, was demoted to a “friend” for season 14 of the series. After filming the show in a smaller role, Vicki made it clear that she wouldn’t be back unless she was upgraded back to full-time status. She announced her exit in January 2020.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Tamra, meanwhile, joined the cast of RHOC during season 3. She told Us Weekly exclusively that she was offered a part-time gig on the show for season 15 but walked away after 12 years.

“I had gotten a call and I was camping and the producer said, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you.’ And I’m like, ‘What’si up?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, the network has decided to go in a different direction.’ And I’m like, ‘What?! OK, well, I thought we start filming in a couple days.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ And they even said, ‘We’re shocked. We’re completely shocked at this,’” she told Us in May 2020. ’They know that you said you’d never become a ‘friend,’ so they want to give you a limited role.’ And I’m like, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s not what I said. I said, ‘F off!’ And then I just took a week or so and I just absorbed it. … I cried and I was scared.”

Season 15 of RHOC, which premieres in October 2020, stars Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. While Tamra and Vicki may not be in the cast, they are still keeping up with the drama in the OC — and throwing shade at their former costars.

