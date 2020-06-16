A week after Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules, Tamra Judge is calling for the network to cut ties with Kelly Dodd.

The 52-year-old Bravo alum slammed her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, June 16, when one social media user asked if Dodd, 44, should be fired for “racist statements” resurfacing.

“Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!” Judge wrote. “Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

While Judge didn’t get specific, Dodd apologized in 2016 after TMZ published footage of her saying she didn’t “like” or “know any black guys” while being filmed outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

“I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone,” Dodd said at the time. “That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly.”

More recently, the reality star apologized for insensitive remarks she made about the coronavirus pandemic.

While Dodd has yet to publicly respond to Judge, she shut down speculation that she lost her orange in the middle of season 15 production earlier this month.

After one social media user wrote to Dodd, “heard you were fired from HW” via Instagram, she quipped back, ”from whom? I’m not!”

When a second fan commented, “I hope you aren’t fired you ARE the show Queen,” Dodd replied, “I’m not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support.”

Judge and Dodd had a falling out while filming season 14 of RHOC last year. After the CUT Fitness owner confirmed she wouldn’t be back for season 15, Judge revealed she was no longer close to Shannon Beador after she reconnected with Dodd.

“I don’t want to see it. I knew that she was probably going to have to become friends with her in some way or form,” Judge told Us Weekly last month. “I just didn’t want to see it. [Shannon] had told me when they first started filming, ‘Yeah, the odd thing is I only have a connection with Kelly. Only because she’s been on the show longest with me.’”

Bravo, who fired Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after their respective racially insensitive remarks resurfaced earlier this month, has yet to publicly comment on Judge’s call for the network to fire Dodd.