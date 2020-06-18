Giving her two cents. Tamra Judge had plenty to say about Kelly Dodd when asked about her “appeal” on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“You know what? I don’t know. I follow some of the stuff that’s happened recently, and her comments on COVID are so insensitive,” the Bravo alum, 52, said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast on Thursday, June 18. “Even if she did think that way, you shouldn’t publicly say that because there are a lot of people that are missing their father and their grandfather and their uncle and their aunts and their mothers because they have passed away. It’s such an insensitive thing to say, especially with Andy [Cohen] having [had] coronavirus. You think you’d be a little bit smarter than that.”

Dodd, 44, drew backlash in April for controversially stating that the coronavirus pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” After apologizing for her comments, she then claimed that “no one is dying” from the disease in Orange County, California, as restaurants in the region began reopening.

Judge also opened up about her experience working with Dodd on the Bravo series. She claimed that Dodd “puts s–t out there that’s not true” and that is “devastating” to one’s character.

“I know a lot of people watching will just take it with a grain of salt and just go, ‘Oh, it’s just TV.’ But then it’s heavy for us to deal with,” Judge said on Thursday’s podcast. “There’s just certain things that you just don’t do. Like, you don’t go after someone’s kids. You don’t go after someone’s livelihood. There’s no limits with that girl and it’s just really hard to [deal] with someone like that, because nobody on the show can be authentic because everybody’s afraid of her.”

Judge’s comments come after she called for Dodd’s firing from RHOC, after Bravo recently terminated four Vanderpump Rules cast members and one Below Deck star for racist actions. On Tuesday, June 16, Judge responded to a fan’s question regarding whether Dodd should be axed for her resurfaced “racist statements” about not liking or knowing black men.

“Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!” she said of Dodd’s controversial 2016 TMZ video. “Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi [Schroeder] & Kristen [Doute]. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

Judge and Dodd experienced a rift while filming season 14 of RHOC last year. Cut to January, Judge announced her exit from the franchise after 12 years. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that she was offered “a part-time role and she declined,” but that the reality star “was on the fence anyhow.”