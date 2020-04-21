RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Believes Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way of Thinning the Herd’

Kelly Dodd has joined the ranks of celebrities with hot takes on COVID-19. After coming under fire for getting on an airplane during the pandemic, the Real Housewives of Orange County star fired back at her critics in a series of since-deleted Instagram comments.

“If it’s dangerous why are the airlines still flying ? You think I want to fly ?” Dodd, 44, wrote in response to one Instagram user on Tuesday, April 21, according to a screenshot shared by a fan on Twitter. “I had to get back how is that elitist ?? People are so judge mental [sic] it’s sick!!”

In another comment, the Bravo personality argued that “there was no one at the airport” or “on my plane,” so she did not have to worry about being “infested with germs there.”

Dodd also stated that she believes the novel coronavirus is “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who have died from the disease “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised.”

“Do you know how many people died from the h1n1 the swine flu or SARS ?? It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing the numbers not the reality !!” she continued. “If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside if you don’t protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill !! It’s common sense !”

The reality star’s posts came one day after she shared a Step Brothers meme that read, “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I’m sorry, are you saying pan or Pam?” She captioned the Instagram post, “Please God let this Pan or Pam be over.”

Dodd went to the doctor’s office on Monday, April 20, and documented her experience getting tested for COVID-19 on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded a video of herself screaming as the doctor stuck a long nasal swab up both of her nostrils and repeatedly begged, “Don’t move! Don’t move!”

The Positive Beverage owner is not the first star to raise eyebrows with their comments on the coronavirus. Vanessa Hudgens came under fire for saying fatalities were “inevitable,” while Roseanne Barr said she believes the virus is a ploy to “get rid of” her generation of “boomer ladies.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.