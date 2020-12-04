If Tamra Judge does indeed return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 16, she’ll already be caught up with — and involved in — the drama. The former Bravo star slammed Kelly Dodd for her comments about Braunwyn Windham-Burke‘s sobriety.

“Who believes anything she says!!!!! Coming from the same person that’s mocking covid,” Tamra, 53, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post about the show on Thursday, December 3. “Just another stupid comment out of this ignorant chicks mouth. #STFU.”

Kelly, 45, who accused Braunwyn, 43, of pretending to be an alcoholic, fired back, telling Tamra to “shut up.”

She wrote, “You got fired because you are a liar!! Stop obsessing about the show you are acting like Gretchen [Rossi]. … You don’t even have cable and will work on the show for half price you told [Jeff Lewis] … concentrate on your pyramid scheme CBD line … you are washing up!!”

Kelly added the hashtags, “#fired,” “#attentionseeker,” “#desperado,” “liar” and “#loser.”

The CUT Fitness owner, who left RHOC earlier this year after 12 seasons, shared a screenshot of her former costar’s reply and asked fans to forward her “anything else she says about my business.”

Tamra wrote, “Well, the only thing she got correct is I don’t have cable, I have app TV. The rest is a total lie! I’d be very careful spreading lies about our business … #Attorneynotified.”

Kelly made headlines on Wednesday, December 2, for a tense appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In addition to Andy Cohen grilling the Positive Beverage owner about her controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic, the host was shocked when Kelly alleged that Braunwyn wasn’t being honest about her substance abuse issues.

“I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show,” Kelly alleged. “She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

Braunwyn has been open about her battle with alcoholism since the season 15 premiere, which aired in October. The reality star, who shares Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2, with husband Sean Burke also came out as a lesbian on Wednesday.

“This year, I got sober, which I know there is a correlation between the two,” Braunwyn told GLAAD about her sexuality. “I know that when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside … This sort of became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep a secret anymore. I wanna be able to go out to dinner with whoever I want without judgment. You know, as long as my husband was OK and the person I was dating [Kris] was OK and knows everything. I didn’t wanna have to hide this anymore.”