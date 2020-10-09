Tamra Judge may no longer hold an orange, but she’s still involved in the OC drama.

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum fired back at her former costar Shannon Beador’s claims about their friendship on Thursday, October 8, via Instagram.

“‘Spoke to Judge often’ only to hysterical [SIC] cry to me that Leslie signed your support check,” Judge wrote, referring to Shannon’s ex-husband David Beador’s pregnant fiancée, Leslie Cook. “With NO concern what I was going through or how my kids were coping.”

The CUT Fitness CEO included a song titled “Self Centered” on her Instagram Story.

“No sweetie I was a good friend to YOU!” she wrote alongside quotes that Shannon, 56, gave about being there for Judge.

The former Bravo star also addressed Kelly Dodd’s role in their rift. (Both Judge and Shannon were on the outs with Dodd, 45, during season 14.)

“I said that you would HAVE to makeup with Kelly to film,” Judge wrote, referring to Shannon and Dodd becoming friends again.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Judge wouldn’t be back for season 15 of RHOC after 12 years as a full-time Housewife. Her friendship with Shannon quickly deteriorated as the Real For Real Cuisine founder started filming with Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and newbie Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

“Normally, we would talk every single day, multiple times a day,” Judge told Us in May. “And if I didn’t call her or call her back right away, she’s like, ‘Where are you? How come you haven’t called me?’ And then all of a sudden it was like I don’t hear from you. … I said, ‘I felt like, honestly, I’m going through the hardest time in my life right now. So many changes at once. And I can’t get a hold of you. You’re not calling me or you’re not calling me back or you’re not taking my calls.’ That’s what hurts is I just want my friend there.”

Shannon, for her part, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she disputes what Judge and former costar Vicki Gunvalson have said about the end of their friendship.

“I am not the person to sink down to a level to argue with people — that I consider close friends — in the press or on social media,” she said. “That’s not who I am, that’s not what I’m made of, so I just feel like I have a little bit more decorum than they do. I don’t wanna engage with them, except to say that the things that they’ve been saying, especially Tamra, it’s a laundry list of things that aren’t true.”

Someone Judge is still on good terms with, however, is Windham-Burke.

“Lunch with these hotties,” Judge wrote alongside a photo with her former castmate on Thursday via Instagram.