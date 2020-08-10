Onto her next chapter! Tamra Judge is beyond thrilled to return to her real estate agent roots.

“Real Estate has always been my passion. I put it on hold to film RHOC for the past 12 years,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 10. “I kept my license active while filming because I knew there would come a day when I’d go back. That day has come and I’m excited to join Residential Agent Inc. in Corona Del Mar.”

Judge joined the Bravo spinoff for its third season, which premiered in 2007. In January, she announced that she was leaving RHOC after 12 years.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on,” she wrote via Instagram on January 25. “I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Us exclusively revealed that Judge chose to exit the franchise because she was going to be demoted. The cable network “offered her a part-time role and she declined,” an insider told Us at the time. “She was on the fence anyhow.”

Days after announcing her departure, Judge spoke with Andy Cohen via Instagram Live about what she’s planning on doing next. “I’m just sitting at home studying my real estate because I need a new career,” she shared, to which the 52-year-old host responded, “You are so funny, you’re the queen of CBD, what do you mean you need a new career?”

Judge said that she’s been working on “renewing my real estate license” for the past few months. The reality star then shared why she was contemplating on returning to real estate in the first place.

“I’m probably not going back to real estate, but I have to renew my license every four years,” the businesswoman, who also owns CUT Fitness gym and the CBD company Vena Wellness, previously explained. “I always do it ‘cause I’m always looking for a backup plan.”

Judge originally revealed during an Instagram Stories Q&A last March that she was in the process of renewing her real estate license. “My real estate license recently expired and I’m renewing it now,” she wrote at the time. “Never know when I’ll need it again.”