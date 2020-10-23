Tamra Judge may not be featured on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s certainly still an important part of the story line.

During the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the Bravo series, Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed Tamra, 53, spoke to her mother, Dr. Deb, on the phone. According to Braunwyn, 42, Dr. Deb told the CUT Fitness owner about her daughter’s substance abuse issues. As a result, Braunwyn felt like she had to share her battle with alcoholism on camera and she subsequently confided in Shannon Beador.

While Tamra wrote via Instagram that she hasn’t watched the episode, she heard she’s “getting blamed” for drama.

“The absolute truth is Dr. Deb sent me a DM (in Feb) on Instagram asking me how my ex husband was doing,” Tamra wrote, referring to her ex Simon Barney’s battle with cancer. “I told her that it’s hard but it’s brought our family back tighter. Then I asked how her and B were doing. She simply said better now that she isn’t drinking … that’s it!!!! First week of filming when Shannon and I were still kind [of] talking, Shannon called me and said she thinks B is pregnant and she’s gonna buy her a pregnancy test and give it to her on camera.”

During Wednesday’s episode, fans saw Shannon, 56, show up for a night out with Braunwyn, who shares seven kids with husband Sean Burke, with a pregnancy test.

“I told her don’t bother, I don’t think she’s pregnant, her mom told me that she isn’t drinking anymore,” Tamra continued. “Shannon then contacts production and makes this big deal out of it saying, ‘We are filming a reality show she needs to drink.’ … No Shannon, not everyone needs to drink!”

While Shannon has yet to publicly respond to Tamra’s claims, Braunwyn told Us Weekly earlier this month that Shannon is the only cast member that she’s currently on speaking terms with.

“Shannon did reach out to me [recently] and wrote something very, very sweet that I appreciated a lot because I did feel ostracized,” she told Us.

Braunwyn added that she misses having Tamra, who starred on RHOC from season 3 to 14, on the show.

“Tamra and I get along. We still talk, we went to lunch like a week ago. I miss Tamra. I think she’s a great Housewife,” Braunwyn explained. “I like having her in my life. She’s always been a good friend to me whenever I’ve needed her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.