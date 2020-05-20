Making amends! Tamra Judge is getting along with her previously estranged daughter Sidney amid her ex-husband Simon Barney’s cancer battle.

“She does not like to be talked about in the public eye, but let’s just say things are much better now,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 19, while promoting her Vena CBD products.

Sidney, 21, moved in with her dad in 2011 following her parents’ split. She went on to call Judge “embarrassing” and “mentally/verbally abusive” in a Facebook post four years later.

The reality star revealed in February that Barney had been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer, writing via Instagram that she and her children — Sidney, Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 14 — had “all reunited” in the wake of the news.

“We’ve all rallied together,” the Bravo personality explained to Us on Tuesday. “[Barney’s] fiancée, [Catushia Ienni], can’t really go out and about because God forbid she catch the [corona]virus. It would be lethal to him. They really have to be extra safe and careful. He finished his treatment right before quarantine so he has been, really, just staying home.”

It has “been difficult [for him] not being able to see the kids,” Judge told Us. “It was his birthday last week and the kids went over there. It was sweet. They wore masks and gloves and they sat outside but they were able to see him, so that was good.”

Despite the former couple’s “very tough divorce,” they are “a lot closer” now, the California native said. “I’m super close to his fiancée, and she’s super sweet and nice. He’s very lucky to have her there to take care of him because if he was by himself at this time, it would have been really difficult.”

Barney has finished his treatment and is awaiting results, Judge told Us. “It’s heartbreaking to see him so fragile,” she said. “Now we just pray to God that chemo and radiation worked.”

The former couple’s son Spencer and Judge’s son Ryan from a previous relationship are also “getting along” better amid Barney’s battle. “They’re together all the time, and they’re doing great,” the Vena CBD creator told Us. “They have their differences, their political differences.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi