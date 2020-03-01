Tamra Judge told a fan she has patched things up with her estranged daughter Sidney Barney amid her ex-husband Simon Barney’s cancer battle.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, revealed the news while responding to a comment on an Instagram photo she posted with her other daughter, Sophia Barney, on Friday, February 28.

“Since the news of Simon does your other daughter talk to you?” the fan asked.

“We have all reunited,” the Bravo star replied, adding a red love heart.

“That is wonderful! In a funny way Simon sickness pulled you all together. Im happy for you and hope Simon beats this,” another follower responded.

Earlier this month, Judge asked fans to keep her ex-husband and their family “in your prayers” after Simon revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

“It’s been a very emotional 4 months and we are rallying together as a family to get through this,” she added.

Judge, who has four children, shares Sidney, 21, Sophia, 14, and son Spencer, 19, with Simon, who she wed in 1998. They split in 2011 and she married Eddie Judge in 2013.

Sidney’s relationship with her mom has been tumultuous since she opted to move in with her dad following the couple’s split. In a 2015 Facebook post, she accused Judge of being “embarrassing” and “mentally/verbally abusive” after her mother tearfully discussed their relationship and her nasty custody battle on the RHOC reunion.

But last year, Judge told Us Weekly exclusively that she remained optimistic she could salvage her relationship with Sidney.

“She’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough,” Judge told Us in August 2019. “But I haven’t lost hope.”

Two months later, she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she would quit RHOC if it would help mend fences.

“If your daughter asked you to quit the show to have a relationship with her would you do it?” Andy Cohen asked in October.

“Yes,” the CUT Fitness owner replied. “Yeah, absolutely.”

Judge announced in January that she was leaving Real Housewives after she was offered a part-time role.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on,” she wrote on Instagram. “Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

She announced her departure one day after costar Vicki Gunvalson confirmed that she was also exiting the Bravo series.