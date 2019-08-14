



“She’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough,” Judge, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively. “But I haven’t lost hope.”

The reality TV star and her eldest daughter hit a rough patch when Judge split from husband Simon Barney in 2011. After Sidney moved in with her dad, she accused her mother of being “embarrassing” and “mentally/verbally abusive” for discussing their family drama on the Bravo hit.

“I was made aware that my mother was talking about me and discussing our personal family matters on the show again. At this point I think it is necessary to tell the truth since she does not know how to tell the truth,” Sidney wrote in a lengthy Facebook post in 2015. “If she really wanted me back in her life, she would have taken responsibility and changed two years ago when I told [her] the first time what was causing our relationship to suffer. Obviously, I am just another story line that feeds her fame and her wallet.”

Judge and Barney are also parents of son Spencer and daughter Sophia. While Barney allegedly didn’t approve of his kids being filmed for RHOC after the divorce, Spencer made his first appearance in years during season 13 after he turned 18 years old. The CUT Fitness owner’s eldest son, Ryan, whom she welcomed when she was a teenager with an ex, has also been documented on the show.

During the season 14 premiere, which aired on August 6, Judge revealed there was tension between her sons, who have different political views.

“[Things are] much better [now],” Judge told Us. “It got really heated right before we started filming. That’s when all that happened … They’re total opposites when it comes to politics.”

The RHOC star married husband Eddie Judge in 2013 following her split from Barney.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

