When Tamra Judge’s son Ryan Vieth made transphobic comments on Tuesday, January 15, the Real Housewives of Orange County star gave his post a “like.” Now, however, she is speaking out against her son’s offensive words.

Judge, 51, posted a picture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Instagram on Monday, January 21, along with one of the late activist’s most powerful quotes: “The time is always right to do what is right.” The reality TV personality also wrote a lengthy note in response to her 33-year-old son’s post, which has since been deleted.

“I’d like to address the many comments regarding my son Ryan’s posts on Instagram,” she began. “I have been extremely upset my son would post such a thing.”

Judge then said she “did NOT” fully understand Vieth’s upload before she gave it a double-tap and left a comment. “Admittedly, I had a concerned ‘mom’ moment when referring to a post about a 5-year-old making life altering decisions,” she explained. “My comment did not come from a place of hate.”

She continued: “I’ve encouraged Ryan to make his own amends but in the meantime, I’m extremely sorry, His words were harsh & unacceptable. I have nothing but love & respect for the LGBTQ community….always have always will. I will continue 2019 with a renewal of peace, wellness & love for all.”

Last week, Vieth shared a screenshot of an article that read, “Britain’s first transgender family reveals son, 5, is also transitioning,” and included a comment, which stated, “The only thing that kid should be transitioning into is being a 6 year old. Anything else is abusive brainwashing.”

The Garden Goose founder captioned the post, “LETS BE F—KING REAL, THE WORLD IS F—KED. COMPLETELY F—KED.” His mother wrote in response, “Wow that’s sad. 5 year old can not make a decision like that,” before removing her comment.

A source told Us on Tuesday that the Bravo personality “does not share the same beliefs as her son” and explained, “She was commenting on the story itself and felt a 5-year-old might be too young to make those decisions.”

The fitness professional welcomed Vieth with ex-husband Darren Vieth when she was 18 years old. She also shares three children with her ex Simon Barney: daughters Sidney, 20, and Sophia, 13, and son Spencer, 18. The reality star married Eddie Judge in June 2013.

