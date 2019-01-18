Under fire? Tamra Judge may have “liked” her son Ryan Vieth’s controversial Instagram post about a transgender family, but a source close to the Real Housewives of Orange Country star tells Us Weekly that she “does not share the same beliefs as her son.”

Vieth, 33, shared a screenshot of a U.K. article which read, “Britain’s first transgender family reveals son, 5, is also transitioning,” on Tuesday, January 15, via Instagram.

“LETS BE F—KING REAL, THE WORLD IS F—KED. COMPLETELY F—KED,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. The article screenshot also included a comment that states, “The only thing that kid should be transitioning into is being a 6 year old. Anything else is abusive brainwashing.”

Judge, 51, “liked” the post and commented, “Wow that’s sad. 5 year old can not make a decision like that.” The Bravo personality deleted her comment before the post was removed.

The source tells Us that Judge “did not mean to offend” anyone.

“She was commenting on the story itself and felt a 5-year-old might be too young to make those decisions,” the source says.

Judge gave birth to Vieth when she was 18 years old. He has been featured on RHOC multiple times since his mom joined the cast in 2007.

The reality TV star also shares daughters Sidney and Sophia and son Spencer with ex-husband Simon Barney. She married husband Eddie Judge in 2013.

