Keeping it together for the sake of their family? Tamra Judge appeared to be in good spirits as she reunited with her ex-husband Simon Barney on Friday, May 31, during a special occasion for their daughter Sophia.

“8th grade dance…last post was not ‘Sophia’ approved,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 51, captioned a series of photos that show her youngest child rocking a black dress and white sneakers for the event. In the last two photos, Judge and Barney posed next to Sophia on each side, with the reality star wearing a gold jacket and jeans while her ex was dressed in a tux and tie.

“We are so proud of you,” Judge added alongside a pic on her Instagram Stories. “Mom & Dad.”

Barney filed for divorce from Judge in 2010 after nearly 12 years of marriage, with their custody battle for Sophia and their other two children, daughter Sidney, and son Spencer, often making headlines following their split.

Sidney — who has been estranged from her mother for years — slammed Judge in a lengthy Facebook rant in August 2017 shortly after the Bravo TV personality claimed they were beginning to mend their relationship.

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publicly [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” the then-18-year-old wrote. She claimed that her reason for moving out of her mom’s house wasn’t because she took her father’s side in the couple’s divorce, but due to the “living conditions” at Judge’s home and “the way she treated me and still treats me today.”

She continued: “I actually chose my mother’s side when my parents separated. This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments. She even called us Simon or ‘mini Simon’ when we did something bad or told us that we were ‘acting like your father.’ This parent alienation caused me to resent my father and take her side. However as I got older I realized what she was doing along with other things that were toxic.”

In the post, Sidney claimed Judge was “mentally and emotionally abusive,” “neglectful” and would “constantly put herself first.”

Judge spoke out shortly after Sidney’s post while on her honeymoon with now-husband Eddie Judge. “I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I’m okay. I/We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom,” she posted on Instagram at the time. “I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way. I ask that you do not send Sidney negative messages or comments, Direct them at me if feel the need. Thank you for all your love and support #godhasthisinhishands.”

