



Tamra Judge shows Us her softer side — and opens up about what she loves and hates doing most, her pet peeve and more. Read on to learn 25 things about the 51-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

1. Running or riding my bike — or anything cardio — helps me clear my mind.

2. I absolutely hate reading. I have a hard time concentrating. I wish I weren’t like that.

3. When I was a kid, my parents called me Tammy Sue.

4. I can figure someone out in minutes.

5. My biggest regret is not going to college.

6. My dad is the most influential person in my life. We’ve always had a very strong connection.

7. I’m more of a baker than a cooker. I make banana-oatmeal protein bars.

8. The first concert I went to was Janet Jackson, with my ex-husband. I was eight months pregnant and still rocked a miniskirt.

9. My worst personality trait is not telling my friends the truth to protect their feelings.

10. The greatest piece of advice I’ve ever received was: Wake up every morning and do the one thing you’re drawn to do most. It was told to me by a boyfriend when I was 25.

11. I can’t live without my nipple covers. I hate wearing a bra.

12. My personal mantra is never complain, never explain.

13. The last thing I do before I go to sleep is thank God for another day on this beautiful Earth.

14. I wish I had a better relationship with my oldest daughter.

15. The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a strong, outspoken person. I’m actually the opposite.

16. I’d want Kristen Bell to play me in a movie because she’s blonde, petite and funny.

17. The song I wish I’d recorded is Joe Nichols’ “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” Because it’s so true.

18. I love binge-watching USA’s Chrisley Knows Best.

19. My biggest guilty pleasure is wearing my workout clothes all day long.

20. I collect small jewelry boxes — usually bought at the airport — from every place I travel.

21. I worked at Burger King for two years, from age 16 to 18.

22. My most memorable encounter with a fan was when a crying teenage girl came up to me with her mom. She told me she’d taken her dad’s side in her parents’ divorce and hadn’t spoken to her mom for years, and said to never give up on my daughter.

23. I’m very quiet and a loner — I hate leaving my house.

24. I can’t stand hearing people eat. I have to walk away.

25. I love popping zits! I could do it all day long.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

